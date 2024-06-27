South Sudan: Ethiopia, South Sudan to Build 220 Km Cross-Border Highway

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and South Sudan are set to build a 220 km road connecting the two countries, following a 738 million USD financial agreement signed in May 2023.

South Sudan's Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) ratified the Ethiopia-South Sudan financial agreement to build cross-border highway on June 25.

The project aims to enhance connectivity and bolster economic ties between the two nations, underscoring the growing cooperation and mutually beneficial relationship between Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Following the unanimous approval by the assembly, the agreement will now be submitted to President Salva Kiir for final authorization.