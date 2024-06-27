Sudan: Health Minister - We Look Forward Carter Center to Increasing Its Projects in Sudan

Port Sudan — Acting Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Muhammad Ibrahim, revealed continuation of the Carter Center's projects in Sudan, which include combating river blindness, trachoma, and training.

This came during his meeting on Wednesday with the Director of the Carter Center in Sudan, Dr. Sarah Lavini Fath-al-Rahman, in the presence of the Director of the General Administration of Pharmacy and Free Treatment, Dr. Najm Al-Din Al-Majzoub, and a number of officials of the Ministry of Health.

The minister said that they look forward for many projects from the Carter Center in addition to its working with the Federal Ministry of Health to bridge the gap in the health sector, thanking them for returning to work in light of the unfavourable circumstances facing the country and seeking to restore some of the projects that were stopped in some areas.

The Minister praised the great role played by the Center in implementing the projects it adopts, stressing the Ministry's ability to absorb medicines through warehouses spread across the various states of Sudan, urging the Center to implement free camp activities and benefit from consultants in the states.

For her part, Director of the Carter Center, Sarah Lavini Fath-al-Rahman, announcing arrangements for the return of the center's work through its office in Kassala State, pointing to the need for joint coordination and action to deliver the drug supply to all states of Sudan.

She is committed to training cadres and absorbing local cadres, noting the launch of campaigns for group treatment of filaria diseases. (Elephantiasis), and river blindness in Kassala State, and then in Gedaref State, during the next week, thanking the Government of Sudan for the joint cooperation and overcoming the obstacles facing their work. BH/BH