East Africa: Minister of Investment Addresses Comesa Forum in Tunisia

Tunisia — Acting Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Ahlam Madani Mehdi Sabil addressed, on Tuesday, the COMESA Investment Forum in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, which was organized by the COMESA Regional Investment Agency in cooperation with the European Union.

Minister of Investment gave full speech on behalf of the heads of investment agencies in COMESA member states, appreciating the role played by the Republic of Tunisia in organizing and hosting the forum, explaining that the forum is considered a major demonstration that brought together all heads of agencies in the member states.

The Minister indicated that the forum aims at enhancing investment and trade within COMESA by presenting available investment opportunities with a focus on the sectors of trade, agriculture, renewable energies and information technology, pointing out that it is a call to strengthen the capabilities of COMESA's national investment promotion agencies to attract foreign direct investments.

She stated that the forum's sessions will address how to benefit from investment opportunities in the era of digital transformation, the strategies needed to attract investments, and how to develop an investor targeting strategy.