Sudan: Minister of Interior Meets Deputy Director General of Turkish National Police

New York — On the sidelines of his participation in the Fourth United Nations Summit of Police Chiefs in New York, Acting Minister of the Interior, Khalil Pasha Sairin met, in the presence of the Director General of Police Forces, General Police Khalid Hassan Mohieldin, with the Deputy Director General of the Turkish National Police, Dr. Mustafa. Caliskan, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting reviewed the level of bilateral cooperation in the police field. The two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening and revitalizing bilateral agreements between the two countries in various relevant fields.

Major General Police Sairin stressed the importance of international cooperation in combating organized crime and terrorism, underlining the necessity of exchanging information and technical expertise between the security institutions to enhance regional and international security and stability.

For his part, Dr. Caliskan praised Sudan's efforts to enhance security and public order, stressing Turkey's readiness to boost cooperation with Sudan in various security fields and exchange experiences and modern technologies in this regard.

This meeting came in the context of strengthening bilateral relations between Sudan and Turkey in the field of security, and enhancing joint cooperation to combat the joint security challenges they face. BH/BH