Tanzania: Alarming Increase of Divorce, Death Rates Shock Minister Chana

Dodoma — MINISTER for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Ambassador Dr Pindi Chana said on Wednesday that she was planning to meet her counterparts George Simbachawene, Minister of State in the President's Office tasked for Public Service Management and Good Governance and Ummy Mwalimu, Minister of Health to find a lasting solution on the rising death rates and alarming wave of divorces in society.

"The vital human events statistics report by the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) show that there are increased male death rates caused by both communicable and non-communicable diseases hence adversely affecting living conditions of children deprived of care from both parents," Dr Chana said.

Speaking during the launch of the Vital Human Events Statistics Report and the opening of Sustainable Child Registration Training organised by RITA in Dodoma, Minister Chana said RITA has posted a shocking registration of 800 divorces in the past one year.

"This number is shocking and shows a steady increase compared to previous years, which calls for an urgent intervention to reverse the alarming situation," the minister explained.

Additionally, she also noted that there has been a significant annual increase in death registrations, a trend contributing largely to child abuse due to absence of the dual parental care.

"I plan to have a meeting with the Minister of Home Affairs to discuss among other issues the fatal road accidents and unescapable deaths as raised by RITA reports,".

"As you have heard, in the census statistics as explained by the Chairperson, it is evident that figures regarding 'single mother' scenarios and, as previously mentioned, divorces, this time around 800 divorces have been registered," she said.

RITA Advisory Board Chairman, Dr Amina Msengwa gave an assurance to the minister that come 2025, the Agency would have registered all children under the age of five (5) as earlier directed by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"In 2025, we expect that all children under five years old will be registered and have their certificate so that they will be visible in RITA database. Again, by 2030 we are optimistic that all citizens will be registered," she emphasized.

Dr Msengwa said the Board would continue to work closely with RITA management and ensure it fulfils its responsibilities professionally yet implementing the primary goal that established the agency.

Earlier, RITA Chief Executive Officer, Mr Frank Kanyusi said there has been a positive outcome in human events registration following the government efforts and contributions of stakeholders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also read: Resolve differences before divorce, Katambi urges parents

Mr Kanyusi mentioned achievements, including the implementation of strategies, programs and registration campaigns, increasing service accessibility for citizens and fully utilizing ICT systems for child registration.

"We promise to continue managing established programs to ensure sustainability and enable citizens to register these events promptly, "he said, adding, "Moreover, we are developing strategies to achieve even greater success in future reports."

Speaking at the launch, partners and stakeholders from developmental organisations pledged continued support for RITA in critical areas, including ensuring all children are registered and providing accurate data for national planning.

The launch of the vital human events report and the inauguration of a sustainable child registration system, along with a workshop on child registration sustainability in medical centres and ward offices attracted registration officials from all regions, development partners and senior officials from ministries and agencies.