Somalia: Intense Tribal Conflict Erupts in Central Somalia Amid Al-Shabaab War

27 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — In the early hours of the morning, a fierce tribal war broke out between two powerful tribal militias from the Saad and Leelakase clans in the Mudug region.

The conflict began in the town of Galdodob, near a river, where both sides engaged in heavy fighting with various types of weapons.

Preliminary reports indicate that the battle is still ongoing, with casualties on both sides, though the exact numbers have yet to be confirmed.

This recent outbreak of violence follows a previous clash between the same tribal militias just five days ago, which resulted in the tragic loss of more than 10 lives and left an additional 20 people injured.

The ongoing conflict has raised concerns among local and regional authorities, prompting both the Galmudug and Puntland administrations to announce their intention to deploy military forces in an effort to quell the tribal war.

However, as of the latest reports, there has been no official confirmation of these actions.

The situation in the Mudug region remains tense, with residents and observers alike anxiously awaiting updates on the conflict and the potential intervention by government forces.

The root causes of the dispute between the Saad and Leelakase clans remain unclear, but the consequences of their ongoing battle continue to reverberate throughout the region, causing widespread concern and instability.

