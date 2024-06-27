Ethiopia: The Recuperating Tigray Tourism

opinion

Tourism, the smokeless industry, is very significant for developing countries like Ethiopia in generating hard currency. Despite ample tourist destination areas, there are times when peace is lacking. The absence of peace is not only detrimental to generating income and benefiting the community but also a primary reason for the destruction and damage of heritages.

We recalled the pandemic, which led to travel restrictions and a significant drop in travel demand, nearly halted the sector, jeopardizing millions of jobs, businesses, and funding for heritage conservation efforts.

As the world reopens, the resumption of tourism brings hope to people worldwide and an opportunity to reaffirm the industry's core values of peace, solidarity, and international cooperation.

The sector's recovery presents a chance to reassess tourism's impact on people and the environment, aiming to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future.

The World Economic Forum's Travel & Tourism Development Index underscores the challenges and untapped potential in tourism, especially in developing countries. It emphasizes sustainability and resilience as crucial elements for tourism growth, requiring a systemic approach where people, the environment, and prosperity coexist.

Changes in demand, like digitalization, nature-based experiences, and digital nomads, pose challenges but also offer vast opportunities for new businesses, entrepreneurs, and entire communities.

There is no better lesson than the time of COVID -19. However, the conflict that had been awaited for two solid years highly affects the tourism influx to Tigray region. When things are changed to normalize following the Pretoria peace deal, the tourism sector has not takes time to recover. Thanks to the relative peace observed in Tigay, the tourism sector is now convalescing.

The tourism destinations in Tigray state, which had been closed due to security issues in recent years, are now set to reopen as part of national tourism development. Hotels and service providers in the area were also affected, but have now resumed operations.

Maintenance of the Axum Obelisk is nearly complete, and hotels and service providers are eagerly awaiting tourists. They aim to offer services at reasonable prices to showcase the area effectively.

Various activities have been carried out recently to prepare for the reopening of tourist destinations in Tigray. The community surrounding these areas must remain vigilant to ensure a safe environment, working closely with security forces.

Tourists can now easily visit Axum using Shire Airport, with the option of traveling by vehicle from Mekele. Coordination between Tigray, Afar, and Amhara states is crucial to ensure the safety of all tourists, both local and international.

The livelihoods of many residents in areas like Debark, Axum, and Lalibela depend heavily on tourism. It is essential for citizens to work together to maintain lasting peace and promote tourism for national development.

Tourism and peace go hand in hand, and Ethiopia is making significant efforts in this sector. It is important for everyone to understand the importance of tourism for national development and showcase Ethiopia to the world.

Aksum, a city in northern Ethiopia, is famous for its ancient obelisks and religious sites. The reopening of tourist attractions in Aksum has been a collaborative effort involving the local community and training for various service providers.

More than 30,000 foreign tourists used to visit Aksum annually to explore its historical sites. The local community and tourism office used to earn significant revenue from tourists' visits.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The reopening of Emperor Yohannes IV Airport has led to an increase in tourist numbers in Aksum, signaling a return to peace in the region. Efforts are being made to improve visitor facilities and enhance the overall tourism experience in the city.

The ancient heritage of Axum, including obelisks and religious artifacts, makes it a compelling destination for tourists. The city is working to improve conditions and welcome tourists with open arms.

Axum is extending a warm invitation to tourists, emphasizing its hospitality and openness. The resumption of flights at Emperor Yohannes IV Airport is a positive sign for tourism in the region, with government officials present for the occasion.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald