Ethiopia: Oslo Forum Recognizes Ethiopia's Green Legacy Success

ADDIS ABABA — The Oslo Tropical Forest Forum which is currently being held in Norway acknowledged the success that has been registered by the Ethiopian Green Legacy Program.

The Ethiopian delegation led by Agriculture Minister Girma Amente (PhD) is taking part in the forum.

The delegation briefed forum participants on Ethiopia's achievements in minimizing deforestation and enhancing forest coverage.

They have also presented the special fund proclamation that aims to mobilize funds for the Green Legacy Program and rehabilitate the damaged lands, which showcased the government's commitment the cause.

Ethiopia is undertaking several initiatives such as summer wheat farming and 'Ye Lemat Tirufat' imitative in a bid to fulfill the society's food consumption and nutrition needs. The initiatives further intend to reduce deforestation and enhance forest coverage thereby creating healthy society.

Moreover, activities have also been underway to create systems that facilitate products from manufacturing process to the consumer.

The forum also recognized the role of natural resource preservation and exploitation activities in increasing product and productivity.

At the sideline of the forum, Ethiopian members of the delegation met and discussed with Norway's Ministries of Foreign Affairs as well as Climate and Environment Protection. Similarly, fruitful conversation was also held with high- level officials of the International Development Partners Agency and International Climate and Forest Initiative.

During the bilateral discussion, Norwegian officials lauded Ethiopia's efforts to resist climate change, reduce greenhouse gases emissions and ensure food self-sufficiency which could allow the realization of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The parties also affirmed commitment from both governments to further strengthen the two countries' bilateral relations, according to information obtained from the Ministry of Agriculture.