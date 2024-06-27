Ethiopia: Empowering Beyond Training - Tvets

opinion

One of the primary functions of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centers is to bridge skill gaps that could be observed through providing training on a specialized field such as engineering, construction, information technology, healthcare, and hospitality.

By offering hands-on learning experiences and industry-relevant curriculum, these centers prepare individuals and attempt to satisfy the demands of the country with modern workforce, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and competencies needed to secure gainful employment and pursue fulfilling careers.

In doing so, TVET centers not only address the needs of employers but also empower individuals to break free from the constraints of poverty through sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking lately on the 14th City Wide Technical and Vocational Training week here in Addis Ababa, City Mayor Adanech Abiebie said efforts are being made to make Technical and Vocational Training Centers focus more on skill-based activities.

According to her, due to this effort, job opportunities are fairly distributed and production and productivity is increased. She also noted that TVET centers are serving as a backbone to several enterprises, improving industriousness and creating job opportunities for several citizens. What is more, Technical and Vocational Training centers are also serving places where supplementary items are produced to stabilize the market and control inflation.

Tiratu Beyene, Head of Jobs and Skills Bureau with the rank of Deputy Mayor, also said that technical and vocational centers are places where skilled manpower that are competitive in global markets are produced.

According to him, to achieve visions to realize prosperity, the government will work aggressively by investing in human capital focusing on technical and vocational training.

He also said, in order to achieve planned goals it is mandatory to follow the paths that will equip trainees competitive in the international market. In this regard, besides the support forum the government, and trainers should also make the most of all the advantages to the fullest potential.

Regarding the competence of trainees, Tiratu said, in comparison with the need of the market, there are still quality related gaps among the trainees. In this regard, the sector should implement new procedures to ensure quality. According to him, the TVETs should serve as centers of excellence to alleviate social and economic challenges of the community. To realize this, TVET centers should produce innovative entrepreneurs that can transfer theoretical ideas into action so as to ease the lifestyle of the society through their innovation.

Whenever innovators come up with new products that can ease the burden of the society, their chance of penetrating into the market is higher. The more TVET centers produce technologies that can ease the burden of the society, the better they get acceptance among the community. The more technologists and entrepreneurs produce affordable technologies is the more the society will put its trust on them to escape poverty.

As part of its vision to make TVET center of excellence the City Administration has equipped them with infrastructure, machinery and skilled manpower. According to him, due to the efforts excreted on the TVET, the city administration is able to create a capacity that can provide training for not less than 1,000,000 citizens yearly and it has built a capacity to provide conventional training for 35,000 citizens.

In his message, Tiratu said that Technical and Vocational Training programs expect trainees to engage in practical exercise. In this regard, owners of firms and others should support the efforts of trainees by providing all the necessary assistance.

Indeed, in realm of education, skill development and conquering poverty, Technical and Vocational Education Training Centers serve as a bridge to ensure sustainable economic progress. As centers of technologists, TVET play a crucial role in equipping trainees with practical skill, knowledge and expertise that are not only in demand on the job market but also serve as a gateway to escape the cycle of poverty and, they also serve as center of transformation that paves the way for a bright future for Ethiopia.

The link between TVET centers and economic empowerment is undeniable. By imparting practical skills and technical knowledge, these centers enable individuals to access a wide range of employment opportunities, thereby increasing their income and financial stability. As graduates of TVET programs enter the workforce equipped with industry-relevant skills, they are better positioned to secure stable jobs, advance their careers, and contribute meaningfully to the economy. This economic empowerment not only benefits individuals and their families but also has a ripple effect that extends to the larger society, driving overall prosperity and development.

Beyond preparing individuals for traditional employment, TVET centers also play a vital role in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. By nurturing a culture of creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking, these centers empower learners to explore entrepreneurial ventures, start their own businesses, and drive economic growth through innovation. Through incubation programs, mentorship opportunities, and access to resources, TVET graduates are encouraged to unleash their potential as innovators and change-makers, creating new pathways to prosperity and breaking the cycle of poverty within their communities.

As Ethiopia aspires to achieve economic progress and conquer poverty, TVET centers serve as inclusive institutions that cater to a diverse range of learners, including vulnerable populations such as youth at risk, displaced persons, and individuals from marginalized communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By providing tailored training programs, support services, and opportunities for skills development, these centers offer a lifeline to those who may face systemic barriers to education and employment.

By empowering vulnerable populations with the tools and resources they need to succeed, TVET centers serve as catalysts for social inclusion, equity, and poverty alleviation, ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey towards prosperity.

What is more, the impact of TVET centers extends far beyond the realm of skills training; they serve as catalysts for social transformation, driving positive change and empowering individuals to realize their full potential.

By equipping learners with marketable skills, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, and promoting economic empowerment, these centers create a ripple effect that uplifts individuals, families, and communities, ultimately contributing to the collective advancement of society.

As we recognize the pivotal role of TVET in breaking the cycle of poverty and fostering sustainable development in the country, it becomes evident that investing in technical and vocational education is not only a wise choice but a moral imperative.