Ethiopia to Apply Blended Learning Approach in Tvet

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia is finalizing preparations to apply a blended learning approach in TVET institutions by combining conventional learning with online education shortly, the Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS) announced.

Capacity building for modernizing Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) pedagogy in Ethiopia (MOPEDE) project final dissemination workshop was held yesterday.

On the occasion, MoLS State Minister Teshale Berecha (PhD) said that the TVET system has been highly disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak and other problems.

"We have great aspirations to build resilient TVET institutions in Ethiopia that can respond to any kind of manmade and natural disasters," he said.

According to him, the government has been working to modernize the TVET training system. In the 21st century, the face-to-face learning method alone fails to meet a TVET goal that's why the government is introducing the blended learning approach, critically important for the TVET system for integrating the conventional learning system with virtual options.

TVET digitalization is one of the ministry's critical priority areas to be implemented in the coming few years, he expressed.

Currently, the blended learning approach is being implemented in the Federal TVET Institute and 15 satellite colleges, he added.

Accordingly, the MOPEDE project has been capacitating teachers and constructing critical infrastructures including digital studios and others. It is instrumental in strengthening the teaching and learning system in Ethiopian TVET systems, he noted.

For his part, MOPEDE Project Manager Graham Burns said that the blended learning method is not intended to replace the face-to-face learning approach.

The project has been focusing on the institutionalization of modern TVET pedagogy and supplementing the missing part of face-to-face modality by enabling students to access education materials available online, he stated.

The project mainly focused on staff capacity building using the 15 satellite colleges built across the country, he said.

Accordingly, the Federal Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) Institute has been working in partnership with stakeholders to enhance the quality of training and education.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 27 JUNE 2024