Ethiopia: Expert Insists On Home-Grown Approach to Nat'l Dialogue

ADDIS ABABA — Traditional Ethiopian institutions should play a vital role in fostering the National Dialogue and taking ownership of the reconciliation process, an expert familiar with the issue said.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, an international communication expert Oyvind Aadland (PhD) stated that the focus of the National Dialogue should be on a process owned by each segment of society, rooted in traditional Ethiopian institutions.

By engaging every segment of society and focusing on contribution rather than imposition, Ethiopia can build a peaceful and hopeful future for its young population. "I along with two Ethiopian friends designed a project to bring policymakers, scholars, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders together to hold discussions on the important agenda of nation-building."

After a three-year process, the three experts documented their findings in a proceeding and policy paper, which they submitted to various offices and libraries. Aadland recommended actors in the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission revisit the findings of the nation-building project and other relevant documents.

"I also advised policymakers to consult the project, as its insights and policy recommendations are crucial," he noted, however, mentioning that foreign perspectives on Ethiopia must proceed with caution, considering the intricate tapestry of the country's history, culture, and the multitude of ethnicities, alongside the profound challenges it faces.

The expert also proposed that a contextualized "Truth Commission" may introduce an inclusive reconciliation process beyond the courtroom, as was the case in the court proceedings following the Derg era. "Everyone must contribute to creating a new Ethiopia by looking inward and participating consciously to utilize the country's resources for a brighter future."

With 70 percent of the Ethiopian population is young, it is crucial to activate their potential and involve them in making products from raw materials for export. A peaceful, hopeful future is needed, and achieving reconciliation, peace, and unity would bring the greatest satisfaction.

"In a country like Ethiopia, which is composed of people from diverse cultural backgrounds and ethnicities, creating a sense of belongingness to one nation is quite challenging. There is a concept of nation-building that scholars worldwide have studied, suggested, and analyzed for how to build a nation."

According to him, one cannot simply impose ideas from one context to another without considering its unique situations and complexities. Adapting the concept of National Dialogue to Ethiopia is challenging and requires contributions from various segments of society, including religious, political, and cultural groups."

This process demands time, professionalism, research, and knowledge to avoid imposing foreign ideas that may not fit the Ethiopian context. While certain guiding principles can be universally applied, their applications may not be. It was for this reason that Ethiopians took ownership of the process, Aadland emphasized.