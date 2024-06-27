Tunisia: Minister of Economy and Planning Meets Sudan's Minister of Investment and International Cooperation

26 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Minister of Investment and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sudan, Ahlam Madani Mahdi, said that participating in the COMESA Investment Forum 2024 is an opportunity to learn about Tunisia's experience in attracting foreign investment and building economic partnerships.

Madani Mahdi's remarks came during a meeting with Minister of Economy and Planning Feryel Ouerghi in Tunis on Wednesday to discuss mechanisms to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries, especially at the level of investment and partnership.

Mahdi stressed the importance of the opportunities and possibilities available in Sudan and Tunisia to consolidate economic relations, especially at the level of trade exchange, investment and the establishment of joint projects, notably in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing and renewable energy.

Ouerghi stressed that there are opportunities to build fruitful partnerships within the framework of integration and common interests between the two countries, whether bilaterally or within the framework of African regional blocs.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations to organise an investment and partnership forum between Tunisia and Sudan, with the participation of public structures and the private sector, in order to identify the advantages and opportunities, particularly in the sectors available in the two countries.

The two sides stressed the importance of regular air and sea transport in order to intensify trade exchanges, facilitate the movement of businessmen and promote medical tourism.

