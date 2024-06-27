Tunisia: Minister of Social Affairs Meets Unicef and UNDP Regional Directors

26 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Minister of Social Affairs Kamel Madouri met on Tuesday evening in Tunis with Adele Khodr, Regional Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for the Middle East and North Africa, accompanied by the UNICEF representative in Tunisia, Michel le Pechoux, to discuss joint cooperation projects between the Ministry of Social Affairs and UNICEF.

The meeting discussed joint cooperation projects between the Ministry of Social Affairs and UNICEF, particularly the cash transfer programme for children, the "Second Chance School" project, social protection programmes and ways to strengthen them.

The minister met, on Tuesday, afternoon, with Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the United Nations Development Programme Regional Bureau for Arab States, Abdallah Al Dardari, who was accompanied by Céline Moyroud, UNDP Resident Representative in Tunisia.

The meeting reviewed the joint cooperation relations between the Ministry of Social Affairs and UNDP and ways to boost them.

