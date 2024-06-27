Rwanda: United Front Needed to Tackle the Threat of Drug Abuse

As Rwanda on June 26 joined the global community to mark the World Drugs Day, we must confront a shadow creeping over Rwanda's vibrant future: the growing problem of drug abuse.

This menace, often hidden in plain sight, is silently stealing the potential of our youth.

While illegal narcotics pose a significant threat, we cannot ignore the insidious effect of readily available substances like alcohol. Binge drinking among young Rwandans is a worrying trend, impacting their health, academic performance, and social lives. The consequences reach far beyond the individual, affecting families, communities, and the nation's overall well-being.

This fight cannot be won by a single entity. We need a collective effort, a Rwandan crusade against this enemy.

Education is our first line of defence. We must openly discuss the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse, dispelling myths and highlighting the devastating physical and psychological consequences. Schools, communities, and families must work together to raise awareness and equip our youth with the knowledge to make informed choices.

Secondly, compassion and support are vital for those already struggling with addiction. However, we still lack sufficient rehabilitation facilities, equipped with the necessary tools and enough professionals.

Increased investment, both from the public and private sectors, is crucial to establish more centres offering effective treatment programmes. Rehabilitation is not just about saving individuals - it is about reclaiming the potential of a generation.

We must also increasingly empower our young people with positive alternatives to such vices as alcohol and other substances. Investing in sports facilities, community-based youth centres, and mentorship programmes provides a healthy outlet for their energy and aspirations.

It is a sad reality that in Kigali, communal facilities where children played when they were not in school, including various public playgrounds, are mostly no more. They have either become private and inaccessible facilities, or even worse, repurposed into other amenities like driving schools.

Let us create a future where they find fulfillment in building, not succumbing.

World Drugs Day is a stark reminder that we cannot afford to be silent. We must stand together, families, communities, and government, to fight this growing threat. By prioritising education, investing in rehabilitation, and fostering positive alternatives, we can protect the future of Rwanda, one empowered youth at a time.