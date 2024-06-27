Zimbabwe: 'The Harsh Reality of Zimbabwean Women Facing the Double Burden Syndrome'

As dawn breaks over the countryside, women rise to face a demanding day of work both inside and outside the home and they are the backbone of a nation in economic turmoil, yet they carry an uneven share of the burden.

This has seen women become victims of 'double burden syndrome' where they are expected to double up on the home chores with increased workload from the formal and informal work impacting their mental work being.

Kundai Chitate, a 28-year-old journalist who works for an online publication said she her mental health is not stable as she works very hard, straining herself to meet the harsh economic conditions.

"I am also a mother, I need to provide for my daughter, and with the economic conditions in Zimbabwe now, a woman needs to put extra effort," said Chitate adding that she cannot afford to get a house helper, hence she works double from office and the chores at home.

"It is so difficult, but I have to feed my daughter and take care of her at the same time. If only can the authorities can work towards revamping the economy because only the women are suffering the worst of it," she said.

For more than two decades 45-year-old Beatrice Maronga, a vegetable vendor from Domboshava braves the chilling weather to make ends meet for her family.

"I cannot rest, if I stay at home, I will not be able to feed my children and grandchildren. This is the only employment that I have known since the birth of my first child more than twenty years ago.

"I now suffer from stress, my mental health is not okay now. I always think of what to give to my children and grandchildren, what I am earning is not enough to take care of them all," said Maronga

These personal stories are a microcosm of a broader issue affecting women across Zimbabwe as highlighted by Muchanyara Cynthia Mukamuri, Executive Director for the Self-Help Foundation and Chairperson of the Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ).

"People should share responsibilities and encourage equal distribution of household tasks and childcare among family members. Support gender equality and promote policies like paid family leave, flexible work arrangements and access to affordable childcare," said Mukamuri.

She added that women should be encouraged to prioritize self-care, seek support networks, and pursue economic independence.

"Let us challenge gender stereotypes and address harmful gender norms and biases that perpetuate unequal distribution of care work. Provide resources by offering access to tools, services, and technology that simplify domestic work and care responsibilities.

"Encourage open dialogue. Foster discussions about the value and burden of unpaid care work, and its impact on women's lives. Support care work recognition: Advocate for recognition and compensation for care work, like care-giving credits or social security benefits. Develop community programs: Establish programs offering respite care, childcare services, and domestic work assistance," she said.

She added "Encourage men to take on more care work and domestic responsibilities, promoting gender equality. Tracking progress and adjust strategies to ensure women's burdens are decreasing and their well-being is improving.

Opposition Labor Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) president Linda Masarira echoed the same sentiments.

"Considering the harsh economic climate, most women are underpaid at their place of work and have to carry the burden of unpaid care work at home as well, while men imbibe, fornicate, and enjoy life," Masarira said

She suggests that husbands provide their wives with a "bae allowance" to boost morale regarding unpaid care work and calls on the government to trim duties on household appliances to ease women's workloads.

"This burden will never end unless policymakers in Zimbabwe consider waiving duty on things like kitchenware to ease workload," she said.

A research released by Amnesty International early this year uncovered that women engaged in cross-border trade frequently encounter substantial economic exploitation, which adversely affects their ability to earn a living and undermines their financial stability.

The exploitation takes various forms, including bribery, theft, and arbitrary confiscation of goods. The susceptibility of women informal cross-border traders to economic exploitation is heightened by gender-based discrimination at borders and a perceived lack of legal protections.

The report highlighted the systemic state failures in upholding the right to social security, with notable deficits in addressing the substantial care responsibilities borne by women engaged in cross-border trade.