Tanzania's Her Initiative Gets Sh27.7mn for Women's Empowerment

Nairobi — The Her Initiative, a Tanzanian organization that bets on women's economic empowerment, has received Tsh560 million (Ksh27,678,161) from the King Baudouin Foundation Africa Prize to eliminate persisting barriers that hinder women's economic empowerment in the region.

In a statement, the foundation stated that the funds would be fundamental in expanding the initiative's program in Tanzania and East Africa to reach and elevate 100,000 more women over the next five years, especially in the field of technology.

Her Initiative will also be given an opportunity to connect with the King through the King Baudouin Foundation's international network of non-profit organizations and development professionals so as to achieve this goal."

Notably, Her Initiative aims to remove persisting barriers by leveraging the power of technology to advance digital inclusion among young women and girls," the statement read.

According to Her Initiative's founder and executive director, Lydia Charles Moyo, the funding will further be fundamental in pushing the campaign to eliminate gender-based violence, underage marriage, and HIV, which have posed major threats to women in Tanzania and beyond.

"We already support young women to build their financial resilience in six Tanzanian regions, but with the KBF Africa Prize we will be able to scale our work to help so many more women to achieve their dreams in Tanzania and beyond," she stated.

According to KBF Prize Selection Committee Chair Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, the partnership between the two parties will be fundamental in ensuring the advancement of women's rights and financial independence in the region.