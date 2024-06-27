Eritrea: Tour of Italian Delegation in Northern Red Sea Region

27 June 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — A senior Italian delegation led by Mr. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, accompanied by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited developmental and tourism sites in the Northern Red Sea Region today.

During their visit to the Massawa Port, the delegation received a briefing from Mr. Dawit Mengisteab, General Manager of the Ports Authority. He provided insights into the general activities at the port, as well as updates on the initiatives to expand it and the progress achieved so far. The delegation also visited Dese Island.

Upon their arrival at Massawa Airport in the morning, the Italian delegation was warmly welcomed by Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region, and other regional officials.

