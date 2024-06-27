Kenya: Unesco Implores State to Invest More in Tech

Nairobi — The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged the government to pump more investment into technological and infrastructural development in the country for the smooth integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to a recommendation presented by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kenya to UNESCO Peter Ngure during the conclusion of the East African Nations chart AI course at the UNESCO-backed forum, Kenya should build more technology hubs and incubation centers to elevate the integration of AI in the country.

"Expand investment towards infrastructure development to address cross-cutting issues for AI. Establish ICT innovation and technology hubs and incubation centers," he stated.

Ngure further stressed the need for the government, civil society, and the private sector to strengthen their capacity and commit to developing knowledge in line with African ethical values to understand the social and technological implications of AI.

"Strengthen the capacity of government, civil society, and the private sector to understand and use AI technologies and applications. Consider both the opportunities and challenges that AI presents for youth," he stated.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, who was also present in the forum, Kenya should continue taking tangible strides in adopting AI so as to avoid lagging in technological advancement in the region, further describing the forum as a "wake-up call."

Ngure is optimistic that the adaptation of these recommendations will highlight Kenya and the East Africa Region's commitment to fostering innovation, protecting citizens' rights, and creating an enabling environment for AI technologies to thrive.