Namibia: Government Approves Construction of Second Desalination Plant

27 June 2024
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein, announced this week the government's approval for the construction of a second desalination plant in the Erongo region.

The decision comes in response to escalating water demands exacerbated by urban development and industrial expansion.

Speaking at a Land Development Conference in Henties Bay on Wednesday, Schlettwein emphasized the crucial role of NamWater-managed water supply infrastructure in ensuring a secure and sustainable water source for communities.

Currently, the region relies on groundwater aquifers from the Omaruru Delta and Kuiseb Delta, alongside desalinated water from the Orano desalination plant, supported by a network of pump stations, pipelines, and reservoirs.

"We have, however, reached the limit of sustainable supply from these three resources, which currently stands at just under 30 million cubic meters per year," Schlettwein explained.

The ambitious development plans of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, coupled with increased mining, industrial activities, and agricultural needs, have collectively surpassed the capacity of existing water sources.

"As a result, approval has been granted for the construction of a second desalination plant with a capacity of approximately 20 million cubic meters," he added.

Construction of the new plant is scheduled to commence in January 2025, with completion expected by early 2027, pending successful implementation, he said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.