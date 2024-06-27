Namibia: Computer and Digital Literacy Training in Oshikoto Region

Collaboration between the Khomas and Oshikoto Regional Offices of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) hosted a training session from 10 to 21 June to equip and empower rural citizens with proper skills for computer and digital literacy that are useful for their daily activities.

The training was attended by more than 40 participants from the Onyannya and Okankolo constituencies in the Oshikoto region.

The training aligns with the implementation of the MICT's digital literacy programme, which was introduced and implemented last year throughout all the regions. The ministry wants to develop citizens' understanding by exposing them to and teaching them basic computer and digital skills that will become the norm in so many ways in their daily lives.

In essence, the training focused on theoretical and practical topics like "how to cope with online information gathering, processing, and dissemination; how to use social media; how to use Microsoft Word and PowerPoint; how to be aware of internet safety; how to do digital online searching; how to set up a safe email account; how to prepare group work presentations; discussions; and how to prepare feedback processes on computer and digital knowledge.

The key topics extend beyond computer use to include critical finding, evaluation, creation and dissemination of information on digital platforms.

At the end of the training, all the participants expressed their gratitude for taking part in the programme and the countless opportunities that exist for every individual to successfully navigate and prosper in the digital era.

The participants from the Onyannya and Okankolo constituencies in the Oshikoto region who attended the computer and digital training received certificates from the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.