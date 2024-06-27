RwandAir Celebrates One Year of Direct Flights to Paris

RwandAir launched its inaugural direct flight to CDG one year ago and remains the only airline providing direct service from Kigali to Paris.

RwandAir Continues to Connect Europe and Africa as the Only Airline Providing Direct Service Between Paris and Kigali

RwandAir is celebrating the first anniversary of its direct flights from Paris to Kigali, providing improved connectivity between Africa and Europe. Launched in June 2023, the flight operates three times a week. With RwandAir's extensive network of destinations, the route allows travelers to connect to East, West, Central, and Southern Africa via Kigali, providing a gateway to Africa.

In the past year, the airline has operated over 150 flights between these destinations as it meets the growing demand from the European market. And, as the world gears up for the 2024 Summer Olympics, RwandAir is proud to provide special assistance and travel for some Olympic athletes traveling to Paris.

RwandAir provides the only direct route between Paris and Kigali and offers stopover service for some flights connecting through Kigali. This allows passengers to explore Rwanda before continuing on to their final destinations.

Deogratias Higiro, the country manager for RwandAir in Paris, stated: "We are proud to mark this milestone and the ongoing success of RwandAir's direct flights between Paris and Kigali. This route has played a vital role in expanding our global connectivity and demonstrating our dedication to offering an outstanding travel experience for our customers."

"We have seen a growing demand from the French market, reflecting the strong ties and mutual interests between Rwanda and France. Our direct flights have made travel more convenient for our valued customers and serve as a bridge to increase tourism, business, and cultural ties between both countries."

Flight WB700 departs Kigali every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 00:50 AM and arrives at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport at 09:30 AM the same morning.

The returning flight WB701 leaves Paris at 09:30 PM every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, arriving in Kigali, the vibrant capital of Rwanda, at 06:00 AM the following morning.

RwandAir offers a generous baggage allowance. Customers flying in Economy Class can check in two bags of 23kg each, while those flying in Business Class can check in up to three bags of 23kg each.

For more information about RwandAir and to book flights, please visit rwandair.com.

For further information, please contact: communications@rwandair.com

About RwandAir

Based in Kigali, RwandAir is the national airline of Rwanda and one of the world's fastest-growing carriers. It has a modern fleet of 14 aircraft, including a freighter servicing 24 destinations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The airline has a reputation for delivering a premium service to all its customers while also promoting Rwanda's tourism and trade industry.