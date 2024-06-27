Rwanda: Five Players Who Could Define Rayon Sports' Transfer Business

After a quiet month in the transfer market, Rayon Sports now look set to splash the cash to buy new players as new season approaches.

The club management has been under intense pressure after yet another trophy less season and the fifth consecutive season without winning the league title.

As the transfer market takes shape, Rayon is back and active on the market with a couple of top players on their radar and here are five signings that could bring glory days at the club.

Kevin Muhire

Muhire's current deal expires on June 30 but he made it clear that he will stay at Rayon Sports but only if the club meets his Rwf 40 million asking price besides buying top players who can bring the club to glory days after five seasons without the league title.

There are high chances that the star midfielder will stay at the club as the club continues to raise funds to pay his due sign on fee that he demanded.

Despite finishing the season without a trophy, Muhire maintained his top form when he returned to the club in October, establishing himself among standout players in the just-concluded 2023/24 Primus National League season. He is now in race for the player of the year award which he is contesting against APR FC midfielder Jean Bosco Ruboneka and former Bugesera FC striker Elijah Ani.

It is reported that the Rwanda international will get a monthly salary of Rwf 1,500,000 should he sign a new two-year contract.

Omborenga Fitina

Omborenga left APR FC with his head held high after seven seasons at the club with which he won everything that was there to play for in domestic football.

He was part of the army side's 'invincibles' of the 2021/22 and 2023/2024 seasons and he has been a regular figure at the back in the national team.

The defender is linked with APR's arch rivals rayon Sports, a move that would come as bad news for Ally Serumogo who struggled for form on his debut season with the Blues.

Omborenga, 28, is a natural winner and Rayon misses a player with such a winning mentality.

Prince Buregeya

His last season was not as good as he wished but his talent and leadership has been outstanding.

There is more to come from Buregeya who has more years to play at his prime. The defender is linked with a move to Rayon Sports after APR FC decided against extending his deal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Business Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He didn't have much playing time last season but Buregeya's expertise would fit a club of Rayon's profile.

The Blues remain his possible next destination as talks over a move continue. Should the deal materialize, Buregeya has the potential to achieve more with the club at his age.

Abdoul Rahman Rukundo

One season was enough for Rukundo to prove his worth at Amagaju FC, finishing the 2023/24 league campaign with 13 league goals, just two shy of joint-top scorers Elijah Ani and APR FC's Victor Mbaoma.

His statistics speak for him and it was obvious that big clubs like Rayon Sports wouldn't let him spend even one more season at Amagaju FC.

A source told Times Sport that Rayon and Amagaju agreed on the Burundi international's transfer and he could put pen to paper as soon as he returns from offseason holidays.

Olivier Niyonzima

After spells at APR FC, AS Kigali and Kiyovu SC, Niyonzima's possible return to boyhood club Rayon Sports is on the paper as he looks to reunited with club skipper Kevin Muhire with whom they enjoyed glory days in 2018 when they guided the club to the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

A potential partnership of Niyonzima, Muhire and Rukundo promises to be one to watch ahead of the forthcoming 2024/25 football season.

Niyonzima would return to the club as a grown man, still hungry for glory. Sharing the same ambition with his former midfield partner Muhire would no doubt bring more bite in Rayon's chase for what would be their first league title in six seasons.