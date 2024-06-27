Rwanda: Fidelia Uwizakiza's Inspiring Journey With Down Syndrome

Growing up with Down syndrome was never easy for Fidelia Uwizakiza or her family. The genetic condition, which is caused by an extra chromosome, may affect intellectual, mental, and physical development, posing challenges to everyday life. It is characterised by a distinctive pattern of physical characteristics and causes developmental delays.

Heart conditions are one of the many health issues individuals with Down syndrome face. Uwizakiza was born with a heart condition, which she struggled with during her early years.

"Having a heart condition was one of the most difficult moments of my life, I was not sure I was going to survive," Uwizakiza shared.

During this period, her family's unwavering support provided her with the strength to keep pushing through the challenge. Her mother spent countless nights in the hospital taking care of her, and her family visited her often, offering comfort and company. Fortunately, after eight years, Uwizakiza successfully underwent heart surgery which resolved her heart problem.

At a young age, Uwizakiza's education was abruptly cut short. She attended Kigali Parents' School where her love for learning and interacting with others flourished. However, with the societal beliefs and stereotypes linked to the cognitive and behavioural abilities of children with Down syndrome, her parents were led to believe that children with Down syndrome could not pursue education, and she was consequently unenrolled, leaving her with only a primary three education.

After leaving school, Uwizakiza accompanied her mother to work, where she gradually began working at the family hardware store, primarily handling customer care. Working there for 14 years, she developed skills that would later on be amplified through Talent4U.

The Talent4U programme by the Rwanda Down Syndrome Organisation (RDSO) emerged in 2023 as a beacon of hope for the countless individuals with Down syndrome who faced difficulties finding employment.

The programme aims to equip individuals with Down syndrome with the necessary skills to venture out into the workforce. Upon visiting families whose children have Down syndrome, Executive Secretary of RDSO, Edwige Musabe, noticed a common sense of helplessness felt by the families with children who are affected by Down syndrome.

"Families still feel helpless because the Rwandan society is still behind in terms of helping people with intellectual disabilities. Parents are still not believing that people with Down syndrome can work, not because they can't, just because that's what society is showing," Musabe shared.

The programme trains individuals in bracelet-making, barista skills, and nurtures their social skills preparing them to navigate work spaces. The programme not only brings hope to families by showcasing their children's abilities but also challenges societal stereotypes about the limitations of individuals with Down syndrome.

Despite facing funding difficulties, fundraising initiatives such as the recent Joyfest, held in May, have enabled Talent4U to continue transforming lives. Uwizakiza is one of the many individuals whose lives have been profoundly impacted by the programme. Having joined the programme in August 2023, she is currently employed at Heaven Restaurant and Boutique Hotel.

At Heaven, Uwizakiza manages the hotel's boutique, where she joyfully sells Made in Rwanda products like necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and kitenge clothes, while putting to use the skills she acquired from the Talent4U programme, and working at the hardware store. Uwizakiza considers her new job an opportunity to gain new experiences and enjoy life.

"My job allows me to enjoy the world. I love meeting customers from different nationalities and working with new people," Uwizakiza expressed with a radiant smile. Her genuine love for interacting with people and friendly nature have allowed her to form meaningful friendships at work.

One of her co-workers remarked, "I was impressed by her curiosity and her ability to learn and perform tasks fast. Whenever I am doing a task, she is always eager to understand what it is about."

Uwizakiza's dedication and competence earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues.

Her achievements are a testament to the fact that those with Down syndrome can lead healthy and productive lives. Given the opportunity and support needed, they are capable of contributing to society and different workplaces.