Mozambique: Court Blocks CTA Bank Accounts

26 June 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Maputo City Court has ordered the blocking of the bank accounts of the Mozambican Confederation of Business Associations (CTA), as well as the seizure of its head office because of a debt of 25 million meticais (393,000 dollars at the current exchange rate) that the Confederation owes to the engineering firm, the Mondego Group.

In the document issued by the court, the CTA has been notified to pay almost 25 million meticais resulting from contracts under which the Mondego Group built three buildings for the CTA in Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane provinces.

One of the firm's directors, cited in Thursday's issue of the independent daily "O país', confirmed the existence of the debt and the legal proceedings opened in court.

According to the source, despite the Mondego group taking legal action against the CTA, it has never closed negotiations. It signed the contracts in March 2017 for the construction of the CTA's provincial headquarters. But since then the CTA has not paid the debt.

For his part, the head of the CTA, Agostinho Vuma, denied that the Confederation owes 25 million Meticais, claiming that there are only two contracts for a total of 12 million meticais.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.