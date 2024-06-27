Somalia: Sodma Head Discusses Humanitarian Needs With SSC-Khaatumo Leader

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) Commissioner Mohamud Moallim met with SSC-Khaatumo leader Abdikadir Firdhiye to discuss the region's humanitarian needs, emphasizing the importance of supporting the vulnerable populations.

The meeting focused on the latest humanitarian reports highlighting ongoing struggles faced by SSC-Khaatumo residents, including food insecurity and health crises. The officials stressed the need for collective efforts to address these issues and provide support to the most vulnerable.

Abdikadir Ahmed Aw-Ali expressed gratitude for the opportunity to discuss the humanitarian situation and emphasized the importance of working with SoDMA to implement effective strategies.

The meeting served as a reminder of the need for continued collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that vulnerable populations are not left behind.

As the meeting concluded, it laid the groundwork for further collaboration between SoDMA and SSC-Khaatumo, with leaders committed to addressing the region's humanitarian needs.

In the coming months, it is expected that the partnership between SoDMA and SSC-Khaatumo will lead to more concrete actions aimed at improving the lives of the people in the region.

As the leaders continue to work together, there is hope that the vulnerable populations of SSC-Khaatumo will receive the support and assistance they so desperately need.