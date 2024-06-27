Namibia: Men Urged Not to Fear Rectal Examinations

The tricky thing about men is to tell them it's time to have their prostate tested because the media has put so much emphasis on that test, which is seen as invasive, while it is the last thing they would want to do, says Dr Armid Azadeh.

The general practitioner shared these sentiments with On the Couch, a Namibia Medical Care (NMC) show that hosts an array of candid discussions about lifestyle and social issues.

He said there is an annual prostate-specific antigen test, but the one that men are most worried about is the digital rectal examination, which they must not fear.

"This is where the doctor must feel the prostate, and the only way you can get through that is through the rectum. The doctor sticks a finger (obviously with a glove) and tries to feel the prostate through the rectum," he explained.

He said feeling the prostate is the best way to pick up or detect early cancer, as there are things taken into consideration, like the

shape of the prostate and its consistency.

Azadeh stressed that there is no easy way to test for cancer. Patients would usually come and request tests because if it was that easy, cancer wouldn't be such a problem in the world.

According to the latest World Health Organisation data published in 2020, prostate cancer deaths in Namibia reached 94 or 0.55% of total deaths. The age-adjusted death rate is 25.79 per 100 000 of the population, ranking Namibia #40 in the world.

Azadeh indicated that the mentality around invasion of the prostate doesn't come close to what women go through annually for various tests.

"I would advise men to get tested, but they must know that prostate cancer happens with age, so it picks up from the age of 40. Before 40 years, there isn't a reason to be testing for it because if anything, you would be causing yourself more anxiety," he stated.

The medical director noted that men must consult health experts before any tests to find out when it is the right time to do the tests, which is usually a rapid test before anything.

"I highly recommend patients from 40 years and above to do the blood tests at least. If you have had a first-degree relative, a brother, or a father who has had prostate cancer, you may want to do it from 40 years old. If they had it before that age, then you must do it early because there may be a genetic component that we haven't quite yet figured out," he elaborated.

He added that the prostate is like a walnut-sized organ, about 4cm by 3cm, and it is round, situated at the base of the bladder. The pipe that connects the bladder to urinate, which is the urethra, travels through the prostate gland.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stated: "The function of the prostate gland is to help with seminal fluid that protects the semen and sperm cells when they are passing through as part of reproductive system of men. Because this gland is right there, if it starts to grow due to cancer, depending on where it grows, it may give you different symptoms, and the most common one is a bit of blockage or blood in the urine that one may notice."

The trick or the unfortunate thing about prostate cancer is that the pipe travels through the middle, and the cancer typically starts to form on the outside. By the time it squeezes through the pipe, it is late, and it has already gone and spread to other organs like the bladder.

He said in general, men are seen to neglect their health and more needs to be done to educate them on the need to have check-ups. He added that reduction of alcohol consumption, smoking, proper diet and not putting the body under too much stress are some attempts that can be made to prevent cancer in general.

Institutions like the NMC and the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) are dedicated to creating awareness about prostate cancer. This has been necessitated by the scary and gradual increase of cases not only in

Namibia, but the continent.

Every Tuesday during November, the CAN invites men for screening. A simple PSA blood test is an effective first step in screening for prostate cancer. They also do general consultations monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol to get a holistic overview and get an understanding of patients' family history.