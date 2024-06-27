South Africa: Proteas Make SA Proud

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has congratulated the South African men's national cricket team, the Proteas Men, for their win in the first semi-final clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament.

"Well done to the Proteas Men on reaching the ICC T20 World Cup final. You have made the nation proud. Bring it home Proteas," the department said on Thursday on the platform X, previously known as Twitter.

South Africa beat Afghanistan by nine wickets on Thursday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

On Wednesday, the department had wished the team well ahead of its game.

"Against [a] boisterous crowd at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium all backing the West Indies, the Proteas demonstrated resilience and gallant fighting spirit in overcoming the co-host. Now in the semi-finals, I wish our national heroes well in tomorrow's semi-final encounter against Afghanistan.

"This is indeed a proud moment for the country, and I would therefore further urge all of us to rally behind the Proteas as they carry our hopes and aspirations. We are always stronger together," the department's Acting Director-General, Dr Cynthia Khumalo, said at the time. -SAn