South Africa: President Ramaphosa Mourns the Death of Two SANDF Members

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness at the deaths of two South African National Defence Force soldiers, following a mortar attack at their base in Sake in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Twenty other soldiers sustained injuries.

As Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), President Ramaphosa has offered his deep condolences to the families of the fallen troops as well as their commanders and colleagues.

The President's thoughts are also with the SANDF members who are recovering from their injuries.

"As we mourn the deaths and casualties inflicted on our soldiers, we value and are humbled by the sacrifices they have made for the cause of peace and stability in our region, and they shall not be forgotten," the President said in a statement on Thursday.

The President also assured the bereaved families and the injured troops that the SANDF will take the utmost care to provide the necessary logistical and psychosocial support to all those affected.

South African forces are part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) which was deployed on 15 December 2023 to support the Government of the DRC to restore peace and security in the eastern DRC.

This was in response to an increase in conflicts and instability caused by the resurgence of armed groups.