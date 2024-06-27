Kenya: Business Community Members in Nairobi CBD, Chase Away Protesters After Tuesday's Looting

27 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Traders and members business community in downtown have chased away protesters who were attempting to hold a demonstrations in the Nairobi CBD.

This is after Tuesday's looting in most shops that were also vandalized.

Looters who took advantage of Tuesday's chaos ransacked mobile phone shops, clothes shops, and shoe shops for the better part of the afternoon during the chaos

Meanwhile several suspects have been arrested as teargas lobbed on small crowds along various city streets.

