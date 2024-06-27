Africa: Homeless Braves Off to Historic Africa Women's Cup

Namibia's women's homeless football team, The Homeless Braves, departed today for Arusha, Tanzania, brimming with excitement as they prepare to compete in the inaugural Homeless World Cup-style Africa Women's Cup.

Inspired by the Homeless World Cup, the six-a-side tournament is hosted by the Future Stars Academy of Tanzania and will see teams from eight African nations battle it out for the championship title on Saturday and Sunday.

Namibia joins host nation Tanzania alongside fellow competitors from South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda,and Malawi.

The Africa Women's Cup is part of a landmark two-year project between the Homeless World Cup Foundation and the Fifa Foundation. The initiative focuses on empowering women in football by partnering with four established Homeless World Cup Member Countries in Africa: Kenya's Vijana Amani Pamoja, Tanzania's Future Stars Academy, Zambia's Bauleni United Sports Academy, and Zimbabwe's Young Achievement Sports for Development.

These four partner organizations have taken the project a step further by inviting teams from Namibia, South Africa, Malawi, and Uganda to participate. This move aims to increase women's involvement in tournaments that promote social inclusion and community development through football.

Prior to their departure, the team paid a courtesy call on the Namibia Football Association where they received battle gear and step out kit from Technical Director, Jacqueline Shipanga. She wished the team well and encouraged them to represent the fly high the Namibian flag and represent themselves and the country with pride and dignity.

Head of delegation and founder of Second Chance Street Soccer Project, Betuel Uirab appreciated the gesture from the NFA and said the team is determined take a podium position at the tournament.