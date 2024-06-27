Sudan: General Kabbashi Underlines Armed Forces' Determination to Thwart All Plans Aimed At Destroying Sudan

Sennar — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, arrived on Wednesday in the city of Sennar accompanied by Commander of the 18th Infantry Division Major General Sami al-Tayib.

General Kabbashi was received in the city of Sennar by the Commander of the Blue Nile Military Region and the Sennar Advanced Forces Commander, Major General Dr. Rabei Abdullah and Commander of the 256th Air Defense Brigade Brigadier General Ali Bello and Supervisor of the General Intelligence Service in the state.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief was briefed on the operational situation in the sector and the readiness of the forces to repel any attempts by the enemy to destabilize the security and stability of Sennar State.

His Excellency reassured on the readiness of the Sennar advanced forces and the high morale enjoyed by members of the armed forces, the intelligence service, police personnel, and the mobilized People's Resistance, praising the heroic performance in the various axes that forced the militia to retreat after the armed forces inflicted on it heavy losses in lives and equipment.

General Kabashi affirmed the Armed Forces' continuous determination to defeat the rebel militia and thwart all plans aimed at destroying the country.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief inspected a number of roads in the city of Sennar and saluted the steadfastness of the citizens who affirmed their adherence and steadfastness to the ancient city of Sennar, side by side with the armed forces. BH/BH