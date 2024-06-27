Angola: Study Approves Implementation of Cable Car in Luanda

Luanda — A study presented Tuesday in Luanda concluded that it is possible to implement a cable car in the country's capital, with a view to offer a new solution for urban mobility in the city, which has more than 10 million inhabitants.

The study, carried out over six months ago by the Luanda Provincial Government (GPL), in partnership with the companies Casais Angola and the Austrian company Doppelmayr, foresees the cable car entrance into operation in the first quarter of 2027, if it is approved within the desired timeframe.

Speaking to the press, the project's consultant, Pedro Carvalho, said the cable car would initially take two routes, the first being Bungo/Largo das Escolas, passing through São Paulo and the Citadel, while the second would follow the Largo das Escolas/Prenda route.

He said that the plan is to transport 8,000 passengers per hour in both directions, with 20 people per cabin, in a cable car system equivalent to 150 buses.

Carvalho said it would make the journey faster and provide an environmentally friendly solution, as it uses electricity, as well as boosting development and promoting social inclusion.

Manuel Homem, Luanda governor, on his turn said that more than just being an alignment to modern infrastructure, innovative in terms of the environment, it will strengthen the city's urban mobility.

The governor added that the initial proposal was to create a tourist cable car line only, but as the studies got more in-depth, the possibility was identified of creating a transport solution to help improve Luanda's mobility.

In the initial studies, he said, attention was drawn to the drastic change in passenger transportation and mobility within the perimeter where the infrastructure will be installed.

The presentation of the study for the implementation of the cable car is part of the actions to guarantee better conditions for transportation and urban mobility in Luanda province.

As a result, GPL held a meeting with representatives of the companies Casais Angola and Doppelmayr to present the first results of the studies to implement a cable car system in the country's capital.

Cable car refers to any aerial cable transport of people or materials, using a cable, or cables, for support and traction.

CPM/QCB/TED/AMP