Angola: Fight Against Corruption Impacts Positively On Society

Luanda — The Political analyst Bonifácio António said Wednesday that the implementation of the process to combat corruption in Angola since 2017 is having a positive impact on society.

The academic, who was speaking to ANGOP on the impact of the fight against corruption in Angola under the leadership of the government led by President João Lourenço, gave as an example the substantial reduction in the deactivation of dual effectiveness in the civil service as a result of greater control of the public administration.

He recalled that the deactivation process had helped to uncover several ghost employees, thus increasing the number of jobs that were previously held by some civil servants with dual positions in the State apparatus.

Bonifácio António also emphasised the fact that the international community has taken positive note of the steps implemented by President João Lourenço's government to combat corruption.

President João Lourenço has made the fight against corruption one of the main pillars of his governance from 2017.

The political science expert highlighted the need to educate administrative agents that sometimes hinder the implementation of the government's policies and actions, adding that the government has given greater power to the General Inspectorate of State Administration (IGAE) and the Attorney General's Office (PGR) in this regard.

Asset recovery

PGR data on the anti-corruption strategy between 2018 and 2022 led to the recovery of 3.3 billion US dollars in assets to the Sovereign Fund.

This period includes the recovery of around seven billion US dollars in financial and tangible assets.

From 2017 to 2023, the PGR opened 1,495 cases.

The Human Rights Watch report on transparency and accountability indicates that before 2017 Angola ranked 164th out of 176 countries in terms of corruption and, by 2023, the country had reached 33 points on a scale ranging from zero to 100 points.

After eight years, Angola was ranked 21st out of 49 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The political analyst argues, however, that the state should make the recovered assets available to private individuals to increase jobs in the country. FMA/DC/DAN/AMP