Tanzania: Traders' Leaders Disown Strike Propagators

Leaders of traders' association at the popular Kariakoo Market on Tuesday distanced themselves from sellers whose shops remained closed despite an agreement reached with the government regarding solutions to their challenges.

On Monday this week, the government and the leaders of the traders held a joint meeting in Dodoma and resolved on six of their demands as a way forward.

This followed a report that the traders would stage countrywide protest to pressurize implementation of their demands, mainly on taxes.

Speaking to the Daily News over the telephone on Tuesday, Kariakoo traders' Chairman Martine Mbwana wondered why other traders continued closing their stores, which was against the agreement with the government in seeking for a lasting solution.

"The government heard our challenges and is still working on them, so there is no reason for businesspeople to continue with the strike.

Also read: Govt, Kariakoo traders seek amicable solutions

It is good for us to be calm and see if the government will not act accordingly, we can take action if they are not implemented, but for now we have to return to normal activities," said Mr Mbwana.

"To continue with the strike would be perceived that traders are not obedient while it's not the case," he added.

He insisted that the strike is baseless since the government promised to reallocate petty traders (machinga), and from July 1st this year the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) will review the tax documentation system in a bid to create a better one which will assure traders get right tax estimations.

He, therefore, appealed to traders to reopen their businesses since the government already acted on many of their challenges, including VAT returns and tax estimations issue.

Mr Mbwana stressed that the association could do nothing to any trader whose shop was still closed because that was an individual matter.

Meanwhile, Mr Mbwana commended the government for being responsive to their concerns and urged some government leaders, especially at regional and council level who represent the President through their positions, to refrain from using harsh words when dealing with striking traders.

"They should understand that when a person closes his shop, he is desperate, now when a leader uses force and harsh words, it may create anger," Mr Mbwana stressed.

"Our senior leaders, including Prime Minister and ministers have received us well and given us words of encouragement and we understand them very well," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Crosschecks with the Daily News established that despite the agreement with the government, traders in some regions, including Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Mbeya continued with the strike as they closed their shops, though others resumed operations.

The 'Daily News' visited the Kariakoo Market in Dar es Salaam yesterday where many traders were seen outside their shops playing games while others were huddled in groups.

However, petty traders and food vendors continued with their businesses uninterruptedly. In Mwanza Region, traders yesterday also joined the fray as they joined the strike.

The Regional Traders' Association Chairperson, Mr Patrick Masagati told the Daily News that among other demands, they protest against the annual 0.3 per cent service levy.

On the other hand, they are not happy with the increased penalty from 1.5m/- to 15m/- imposed on traders accused of misusing Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) machines. Reached for comments, Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Mr Said Mtanda, responded that he was not aware of the strike since no traders had presented the issue in his office.