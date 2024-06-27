Angola: Attorney General's Office Prioritizes Cases of Vandalism and Rape of Minors

Lubango — The new coordinator of the Southern Judicial Region (RJS) of the Attorney General's Office, Vanderley Bento Mateus, promised on Wednesday, in Lubango city, Huíla province, to pay greater attention to resolve procedural acts, with particular emphasis on cases of vandalism and rape of minors.

The magistrate pointed to the vandalism of public property, rape of minors and economic crime as the main concerns in Huíla province, and that he will work to reverse the situation.

He said that for this work he has a sufficient team in terms of coordination and that more magistrates are expected to arrive in the four provinces that make up the region.

Vanderley Bento Mateus emphasised that with the entry into force of the new penal and criminal procedure codes, issues related to the rights, freedoms and guarantees of citizens have been strengthened.

BP/MS/MRA/AMP