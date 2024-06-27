Port Sudan — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Aggar, was briefed on the efforts made to address the electricity issue in a number of Sudan states, particularly the Red Sea State, and the proposed solutions and improvements at the Suakin Conversion Station to ease the burden and reduce the demand for the Turkish barge's electricity.

During his meeting at his office in Port Sudan on Wednesday with the Minister of Energy and Oil, Dr. Mohieldin Naeem Mohamed Saeed, His Excellency stressed the necessity of finding effective solutions to resolve the electricity crisis as soon as possible, pledging to overcome all obstacles and challenges facing the rendering of electricity service.

Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council praised the efforts made by the employees of the Ministry of Energy and Oil in providing services to citizens under the current circumstances.

The meeting touched on the ongoing arrangements and operational plan to repair the line transporting South Sudanese crude oil, and the need to its full reoperation after the increase of the flow in the pipeline by 80%.

For his part, the Minister of Energy stressed the ministry's keenness and serious endeavor to solve the electricity crisis in a number of states in Sudan, explaining that there have already been improvements at the Suakin conversion station, which would increase the grid's power by 25%, thus reducing the costs of demand for the Turkish barge.

The Minister of Energy stated that the key control unit was transferred to the city of Atbara and the Markhiyat transformer was transferred to Abu Hamad to further improve electricity in the Nile River and the Red Sea.

With regard to the pipeline transporting South Sudanese crude oil, the minister announced that the flow of crude oil is approaching 100% after all obstacles related to its operation have been overcome. BH/BH