Uganda: Mawokota Stadium Given Greenlight to Host Masaza Games

The works for the construction and elevation of the Mawokota county stadium are almost complete, with the facility given a green light to host matches for the Masaza Cup tournament.

The Shs300 million project that was commissioned by Mawokota County Chief Sarah Nannono and team manager Denis Bugaya last month is expected to protect the stadium land as well as ensure the safety of the fans during matches.

On Tuesday, the stadium construction committee led by Bugaya took the the Kayima(Nannono) and the county residents on a stadium tour to inspect the progress of works after nearly a month since it was launched.

Bugaya assured the people of Mawokota that the big job is over and now they are nearly completing work, before urging them to be in full support of his team for a standout work at completion.

Meanwhile, Engineer Bruno Tibakunirwa who is in charge of the construction works said the work is nearly 80 per cent done and that all the rest will be done while the people of Mawokota enjoy the Masaza matches.

He also revealed that the project will help the team, especially in the revenue collection at the entrance, as a whole as well as protecting the boundary grounds of the stadium.

The County Chief, Nannono while speaking during a press conference held inside the stadium urged the people of Mawokota to attend the Masaza Cup tournament games in big numbers to support their team to win trophies.

Mawokota fans club chairman, Isma Migyagulo also urged fans to turn up in big numbers to cheer their team.