The Trust Fund for Victims at the International Criminal Court is undertaking the 5th week of victim-centered consultations with more than 2,000 victims located in northern Uganda.

The Trust Fund for Victims (TFV) at the International Criminal Court (ICC) calls for immediate voluntary contributions for the expeditious delivery of reparations to victims of sexual and gender-based violence, former child soldiers, and victims of attacks on four camps for internally displaced persons in the case of The Prosecutor v. Dominic Ongwen.

The TFV Board of Directors calls upon States, organisations, corporations, and private individuals to urgently contribute EUR 5 million to allow for a start to the delivery of reparations to prioritise victims in line with the decision of the ICC judges in the Reparations Order.

The First Ongwen Funding Appeal from the TFV Board of Directors is issued at its 26th meeting held in The Hague from 19 to 21 June 2024. At this meeting, the Board of Directors deliberated on the fundraising strategy to enable the implementation of the Trial Chamber’s EUR 52.4 million Reparations Order of 28 February 2024, which seeks to benefit more than 40,000 victims.

This appeal of EUR 5 million seeks to address the victims’ urgent needs and vulnerability in line with the prioritisation provided by the Reparations Order. The ordered reparations include symbolic payments, rehabilitation measures, as well as other symbolic and satisfaction measures. After fulfilling this first funding appeal, the Trust Fund for Victims intends to mobilise at least EUR 5 million per year to progressively implement the Ongwen Reparations Order. The next appeal from the Board of Directors will focus on the implementation of activities to be approved by the Chamber.

The TFV Secretariat is currently undertaking the 5th week of victim-centered, participatory consultations with more than 2,000 potentially eligible victims of attacks against the camps in Abok, Lukodi, Odek, and Pajule, as well as potentially eligible victims of sexual and gender-based violence and former child soldiers who were abducted from all over northern Uganda within the scope of the conviction.

The consultations with victims, which are taking place in collaboration with local communities, civil society groups, and other stakeholders, are essential to ensure that the needs and concerns of the victims and survivors form the basis of the Draft Implementation Plan for the Ongwen Reparations Programme, that the Trust Fund will submit for approval to the Chamber on 3 September 2024.

In these consultations, survivors have welcomed the recognition of harm in the Court order and have expressed the importance that reparations will have on their health, livelihood, overall well-being and healing.

Background Information

The Board of Directors is appointed by the Assembly of States Parties. Its members act in their individual capacity and collectively are responsible for the oversight and management of the ICC Trust Fund for Victims.

The Board of Directors is composed of five members, each representing the major world regions. The current Board members are: Minou Tavárez Mirabal, Chair (Dominican Republic), representing Latin American and Caribbean States; Ibrahim Yillah, Vice Chair (Sierra Leone), representing African States; Sheikh Mohammed Belal (Bangladesh), representing Asia-Pacific States; Andres Parmas (Estonia), representing Eastern European States; and Kevin Kelly (Ireland), representing Western European and Other States.

The Reparations Order issued by ICC Trial Chamber IX on 28 February 2024 represents a milestone in recognising and addressing the long-term impact suffered by the victims of crimes under the ICC’s jurisdiction in Northern Uganda. The award, which holds Mr Dominic Ongwen liable for a total amount of EUR 52,429,000, requires the Trust Fund for Victims at the ICC to raise the necessary funds to complement the resources needed to implement the reparations order, considering the indigence of Mr Ongwen.

For more information about the Trust Fund for Victims, please contact trustfundforvictims@icc-cpi.int or visit: www.trustfundforvictims.org.