Ethiopia: World Gem Foundation Graduates 1st Generation of Career Gemologists in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — The World Gem Foundation's Africa Project has today graduated the first generation of career gemologists in Ethiopia.

Some 12 graduates, who passed through rigorous theoretical and practical skill for over the past 11 months, received their diploma from Minister of Mines Habtamu Tegegn today.

Project Africa is an initiative by the World Gem Foundation to create a 'Value Chain' that will be self-sustaining and ensure that those living in gem producing areas benefit economically from the mining and processing of their gemstones.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister said that the graduate will play immense role to transform the sector by exploiting the untapped potential of minerals in the country.

He added that Ethiopia has more than 40 types of different precious minerals that need to be utilized through advanced technologies.

Habtamu explained that due to lack of professionals, the country has exported several tonnes minerals to international markets without value addition.

Founder and CEO of World Gem Foundation, Geoffrey Dominy said "our Value Chain' will include centres of excellence so that students can study gemology, gem faceting and jewelry making.

The CEO stated that through the establishment of World Gem Foundation Gem Testing Laboratories, World Gem Foundation will ensure that gemstones are correctly identified, graded and traced to their original source.

Gemology is the science of studying, cutting, and valuing precious stones.

Certified gemologists are rare in Ethiopia and the country is unable to make use of its mineral and gemstone resources, it was learned.