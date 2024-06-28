Namibia: I'm Not a Sell-Out - VP Nandi-Ndaitwah On Genocide Negotiations

The Namibian
Namibia's Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.
27 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Thursday said she will never sell Namibia or Namibians out while negotiating with Germany over the 1904-08 genocide.

She was responding to claims of official opposition leader McHenry Venaani who said: "The Namibian government claims they won't sell out on genocide, yet they negotiate a deal in which no quantum is agreed upon and depends on the mercy of Germany's assessment. We need negotiators with political bravura, not these accepters of all kinds of games."

The vice president was speaking to the media after a consultation meeting with the chiefs of the affected communities of the 1904-08 genocide, during the ongoing negotiations between the Namibian and German governments.

"I am not a sell-out. I will never sell Namibia out; if anything, I will die for this country," she told the media.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called on Namibians to accept the current genocide deal between the two governments, considering the geopolitical climate.

