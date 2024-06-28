Zimbabwe: Harare Mayoress Pledge to Support Children's Charities

27 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

HARARE Mayoress, Mrs Elizabeth Mafume recently pledged to continue assisting charitable organisations in the capital, especially those focusing on improving the lives of underprivileged children.

Speaking during a visit to St Marcellin and Shungu Dzevana Children's Villages in Hatfield, Mrs Mafume commended both institutions for their good work.

St Marcellin takes care of 63 children, including those with disabilities.

"The institutions' vegetable gardens and fish project contribute significantly to the children's nutritional needs," Mrs Mafume said.

St Marcellin' general manager, Mr George Napata requested for assistance with council bills and staff salaries.

The Sister-in-Charge at Shungu Dzevana Village, Ms Mercy Mutyambizi, emphasised their dedication to transforming the lives of orphaned children.

She also revealed that some land barons are attempting to seize the charity organisation's land and appealed for council's intervention on the issue.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.