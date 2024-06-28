Sudan Updates - WFP Mobilizing Resources Amid Access Limits

World Food Programme teams are working around the clock to meet rising hunger needs across Sudan, including civilians trapped in El Fasher and people displaced from North Darfur's besieged capital. WFP is deeply concerned about the situation in El Fasher where violence continues to escalate with regular air strikes and artillery shelling.

Road conditions are quickly deteriorating, particularly in remote parts of Darfur and Kordofan, becoming waterlogged and muddy due to seasonal heavy rains. This is slowing the delivery and distribution of humanitarian assistance to some areas.

Key recent developments

Latest figures from our teams and partners in Darfur confirm that WFP has delivered food and nutrition assistance for 500,000 people in the Darfur region since the start of the year. An additional 166,000 people received cash-based assistance in West Darfur.

Last week WFP completed two months of distributions to 65,000 people in Rongatas in West Darfur; Umshalaya in Central Darfur; and 500, people in the Darfur region since the start of the year. Double rations have been provided in anticipation of access to these areas becoming impossible later in the rainy season.

All trucks from the latest WFP convoy to cross from Chad to Darfur via Tine crossing reached their final destinations in West, East and Central Darfur last week. Distributions of food and nutrition aid have started in most locations, with others set to start within days.

Another convoy of trucks carrying WFP food assistance for Darfur is on its way via the Tine crossing. Some trucks have already crossed the border This convoy will go to some of the most difficult-to-reach communities in West and Central Darfur.

Two more convoys from Chad to Darfur are also being prepared. These will transport assistance for around 250,000 people, including families who fled from El Fasher.

Food distributions are ongoing in Kauda, South Kordofan. Heavy rains have delayed access to some IDP communities.

Heavy rains forced WFP to delay food distributions in Yabus, Blue Nile state; flooding has made it impossible for communities to safely reach the distribution points. WFP plans to begin distributions as soon as conditions improve.

Over 140,000 people in Gezira state received food and nutrition assistance in the last weeks - the first since the Rapid Support Forces took control of Wad Madani in December 2023, looted a key WFP warehouse, and forced the agency to temporarily relocate staff and operations. WFP aims to help over 222,000 people in this cycle of distributions.

WFP also delivered aid from Port Sudan to East and South Darfur, via the Dabbah crossing, delivering assistance to around 40,000 people across frontlines from eastern to western Sudan.

In the past week, WFP has delivered nutrition support - to both treat and prevent moderate acute malnutrition - to around 45,000 children and pregnant and breastfeeding across the country, including hunger hotspot locations in West, Central, and North Darfur, as well as Zam Zam camp. Communities in Gezira, Khartoum, White Nile, Kassala, Gedaref, River Nile, and Red Sea also received nutrition support.