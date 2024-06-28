Zimbabwe: Pambuka Calls On Police to Stop Illicit Flow of Drugs

27 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Former television personality Mr Oscar Pambuka has appealed to the police to tie up all loopholes being used by criminals to smuggle illicit drugs and substances into the country.

He said this is the only way to curb drugs and substance abuse as most of the drugs are not manufactured locally.

Today's programme was organised by youths from a number of churches in Marondera, Nyaradzo Group and Government Ministries.

Mr Pambuka was speaking during an anti-drugs and substance abuse awareness campaign held in Marondera today.

"It is not easy for one to quit drugs. I was arrested on January 19, 2023 and spent time in jail.

"It was during my time in jail that I recovered and realised the extent of damage I had allowed on myself due to drug abuse," he said.

