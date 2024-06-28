Zimbabwe: Cells, Villages Are Zanu-PF's Vital Cogs - President Mnangagwa

Zimpapers Politics HubCELLS and villages remain the critical cogs of Zanu PF, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the 123th Session of the Central Committee meeting this afternoon, President Mnangagwa said it is vital to recruit more youth in the cell structures to keep the legacy of the revolutionary party.

"As Zanu PF, we adhere to the fundamental principles of organising and building our revolutionary party based on concrete structures from the cell, village, branch and provincial level. We are a party with a solid base, which is rooted in the people," said President Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of the party.

"Cells and villages remain the critical cogs of our party and that is where the focus of our restructuring programme should be.

"In the ongoing restructuring exercise, due attention must be given to mobilising and placing in our structures more young people who are the future of our party and the country. The Women's League and the War Veterans' League must equally be strengthened," said President Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa and Second Secretaries and Vice Presidents Chiwenga (left) and Mohadi (second from right) and the party's Secretary-General Cde Obert Mpofu at the 123rd Ordinary Session of the Central Committee meeting at the revolutionary party's headquarters in Harare this morning.

He also warned those who want to buy their way into Zanu PF and manipulate the cell restructuring and mobilisation programme, saying they must be exposed.