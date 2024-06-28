Zimbabwe: Chimombe, Mpofu Further Remanded in Custody

27 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who are accused of defrauding the Government of about US$7 million in a Presidential Goat Scheme, will spend another night in jail after their bail hearing was deferred to tomorrow for continuation.

The State led evidence from one of the investigating officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Mrs Gamuchirai Sibongile Zimumhu.

Mrs Zimunhu gave several reasons on why the accused persons should be denied bail.

The matter was rolled over to tomorrow for continuation of the cross examination of the two by the defence counsel.

Harare regional Magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa is presiding over the matter while the State is represented by Mr Anesu Chirenje. The accused are being represented by Arshiel Mugiya and Tapson Dzvetero

