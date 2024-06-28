Africa: Inclusive Digitalization in Eastern and Southern Africa Program - Angola

press release

What is the Inclusive Digitalization in Eastern and Southern Africa (IDEA) program?

The Inclusive Digitalization in Eastern and Southern Africa (IDEA) program will increase access to the internet and the inclusive use of digitally enabled services. With $2.48 billion in funding from the International Development Association (IDA) and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), IDEA aims to bring together 15 countries and Regional Economic Communities to tackle challenges such as limited internet coverage, inadequate data infrastructure, low usage due to high cost of data and devices, limited digital skills, cybersecurity risks and data protection. IDEA will contribute to sustainable economic growth through long-term cost savings, efficiency, and productivity gains, fueled by greater digital adoption by citizens, businesses, and governments across the region.

IDEA will be implemented in phases over eight years with Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Malawi participating in the first phase. Additional countries and regional bodies are expected to join in the subsequent phases based on their eligibility and readiness. The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) will spearhead the regional coordination of the IDEA Program.

"One of our next challenges for achieving a significant leap forward in modernizing the Public Administration is to ensure interoperability between the databases and the technological systems across different ministerial departments and public services."

Adão de Almeida

Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the Presidency

Angola

What will the program do in Angola?

The Angola Digital Acceleration Project, under IDEA, aims to accelerate digital inclusion, increase access to digitally enabled services and unleash digital opportunities for the advancement of Angola's digital economy.

The $300 million loan financed by the IBRD will be implemented and coordinated by the Instituto de Modernização Administrativa, which is also overseeing the government's digital transformation agenda, in partnership with other sector institutions. The project is also expected to mobilize an estimated $80 million in private sector investment.

"Growing a vibrant digital economy is a prerequisite for Angola to move from an oil economy to a more diversified one that can benefit all parts of the society. The country recognizes the need to accelerate the adoption of digital infrastructure and services and the World Bank is delighted to support this development priority."

Juan Carlos Alvarez

World Bank Country Manager for Angola

The project is structured around three technical components:

Affordable broadband connectivity and inclusion. This component will focus on increasing access to affordable and quality internet service and establishing digitally enabled community spaces, such as computer labs, and digital literacy programs for first-time users of digital devices and services. It will also support and complement the government's reform agenda for the sector.

This component will focus on increasing access to affordable and quality internet service and establishing digitally enabled community spaces, such as computer labs, and digital literacy programs for first-time users of digital devices and services. It will also support and complement the government's reform agenda for the sector. Scaling-up inclusive and safe digital public infrastructure. This component will focus on unleashing innovation in government and the private sector so that citizens can more easily access public and private services online. It will build Angola's Digital Public Infrastructure to put in place the framework and enabling environment for the growth of the country's digital economy.

This component will focus on unleashing innovation in government and the private sector so that citizens can more easily access public and private services online. It will build Angola's Digital Public Infrastructure to put in place the framework and enabling environment for the growth of the country's digital economy. Productive digital usage for economic opportunities. This project component will create more opportunities for Angolans by leveraging the economic benefits of getting online and supporting their entrepreneurial efforts as well as boosting digital skills adoption. Further, activities will support the development of digital businesses and entrepreneurs, including existing traditional businesses with the potential for digital adoption.

Who will benefit?

The project is expected to reach over 13 million people in Angola, particularly women, people with disabilities, and people in low-income areas. Citizens and businesses in peri-urban and rural areas underserved by the digital economy will benefit from increased access to affordable and quality internet. They will also be able to leverage digital ID to access public and private services in a more secure digital marketplace owing to robust cybersecurity and data protection institutions and frameworks in place. Further, public servants and digital entrepreneurs will benefit from upskilling and reskilling and support to productively leverage digital solutions.