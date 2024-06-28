Zimbabwe: Mpofu, Chimombe May Interfere With Investigations - ZACC

Businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe who are facing allegations of misappropriating more than US$7 million that was earmarked for the Presidential Goats Pass-On Scheme are likely to interfere with investigations if released on bail, an investigating officer from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has said.

Ms Gamuchirai Sibongile Zimunhu, who is part of the investigating team handling the case, expressed the fears while testifying in the duo's bail hearing at the Harare Regional Magistrates Court today.

Mpofu and Chimombe are facing charges of fraud.

Mr Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.

Testifying as a State witness, Ms Zimunhu indicated that Mpofu and Chimombe acted in a manner that indicates that they can potentially interfere with investigations.

She said the duo shot videos and posted them on social media, which amounted to interfering with investigations.

"You will notice that on May 24th, they came to our offices and shot a video.

"They also had a Press conference with issues that are under investigations. We fear that they will interfere with our investigations," she said.

Ms Zimunhu also told the court that the case is of public interest and the duo's release may result in the public losing confidence in the justice delivery system.

She also said they are in possession of documentary evidence obtained from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, forged NSSA tax clearance certificates, payments made to the duo, bank statements and statements from witnesses.

Ms Zimunhu told the court that the investigating team did not interview Mpofu and Chimombe when they visited their offices on Monday as they were away on other duties.

She then chronicled how ZACC officers struggled to contact and locate Mpofu and Chimombe after they left their offices on the day in question.

Ms Zimunhu will be cross-examined by Mpofu and Chimombe's lawyers - Messrs Tapson Dzvetero and Arshiel Mugiya tomorrow.

Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, who is presiding over the matter, remanded the two in custody to tomorrow for continuation of bail application.