Angolan President Optimistic About Peaceful Solution for DRC Conflict

Abidjan — Angolan president João Lourenço, on Thursday in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, expressed optimism in a highly sought peaceful solution to the armed conflict in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking at the signing ceremony of cooperation agreements between Angola and Cotê d'Ivoire, João Lourenço reaffirmed that "sooner or later we will find the definitive solution that will lead to peace in the DRC".

"We've been further, but today we're negotiating at ministerial level so that very soon we can get the President of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, and of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, to talk personally about the urgent need to find definitive peace in that region of the DRC," said the Angolan Head of State.

The Angolan president added that the war is not good for anyone and both countries are losing out as a result of the current situation, as well as the entire Great Lakes region's recent conflict.

According to president João Lourenço, work continues within the framework of the Luanda process and the assessment is that the two heads of state are aware that there can be no military victories and the only way out is negotiation to resolve this conflict.

Lourenço underlined that with the support of the African Union, which has been closely monitoring the situation, as well as the United Nations, peace is expected to be achieved in Congolese territory.

The Angolan Head of State, who is on a two-day official visit to the Cotê d'Ivoire, has played a key role in the peace process in the east of the DRC, where the situation has already affected relations between this country and Rwanda, through exchanged accusations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Conflict Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As chairman of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the Angolan head of state has made efforts to seek stability and development in the region and the continent.

As part of his diplomatic agenda, João Lourenço, who holds the title of Champion for Reconciliation and Peace in Africa, awarded by the African Union in recognition of his commitment to peace causes on the continent, especially in the east of the DRC, continues to emphasize the quest for peace in Africa, sharing Angola's experience of peaceful conflict resolution with the countries in conflict.

The crisis of peace and security in the east of the DRC is what has received the most attention in the actions carried out by the Angolan statesman as part of the process of pacification on the continent.

An example of this are the various meetings held in Luanda, the most notable being the quadripartite summit coordinated by the African Union and the participation of the United Nations, with the aim to find the best ways and lasting solutions to the challenges of peace and security in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.