Rwanda: What Women Expect From Their Next Representatives in Parliament

As women parliamentary candidates start their campaigns, expectations are high among women.

Twenty-four seats in the Chamber of Deputies are exclusively reserved for women, with Western, Eastern and Southern provinces allocated six seats each, Northern Province four, and City of Kigali two. The number of women representatives per constituency is determined by the population size.

The New Times spoke to women across the country about what they expect in the women who will eventually be elected MPs, taking up the 24 slots meant for women. Here is what they had to say:

Jackline Kamanzi, Executive Secretary of the National Women Council (NWC):

For women MPs, having a seat in parliament provides an opportunity to contribute uniquely as women. It's important to recognise that they work as a team, without comparing who did better on their mandate than the other. They collaborate to achieve common goals. As lawmakers, their responsibilities include drafting laws, overseeing government activities in conjunction with others, and primarily advocating for citizens. They must understand the challenges citizens face and advocate for solutions to these problems.

And because many of these women were already active in various capacities, some in parliament, cooperatives, the National Women's Council, and elsewhere, we are confident that these candidates will make significant contributions.

Liberatha Irambona, National Electoral Commission (NEC) Coordinator in City of Kigali:

Being in this position is not only an opportunity for women MPs, but for women at large, as it amplifies their voices and empowers them to advocate for women's issues. As we know, when women thrive, families thrive too, and when women advance and innovate, the entire country benefits from development.

We expect the new women lawmakers [once elected] to collaborate effectively to safeguard the country's achievements and to focus on drafting laws that foster further national development. Additionally, they should unite to seek solutions to challenges, ensuring inclusive progress for all.

Sylvie Nsanga, feminist:

Representing women as an MP is a big responsibility, with high expectations placed on them. Unlike before, Rwanda has now demonstrated strong political will and has gained recognition as a leader in gender equality. Their presence is more justified than ever. Although Rwanda has made progress in closing the gender gap, the MPs representing women must recognize that gender inequality still exists. They need to work on changing people's mindsets. They should ask themselves, what is Rwanda still missing?

They need to ensure that policies and laws are effective. They are not entering Parliament merely to occupy a seat; they must actively participate. These MPs should be our representatives, embodying the voice of the people. They should serve as the voices of the citizens. As a citizen, and feminist, I expect meaningful participation from these MPs and I am here to support and back them as their support system.

Aloysie Ikirezi, a social worker in Musanze District:

Expectations from MPs representing women are many, but personally, I believe they should particularly advocate for young girls to avoid early pregnancy. In rural areas, many young girls give birth at a very young age, which often leads them to drop out of school and discontinue their education.

Some girls say they are motivated to give birth early due to financial support from the government. Therefore, I expect these MPs to take a stand against early pregnancies and work to prevent them.

They should also encourage young girls to stay in school and pursue their education. This involves promoting awareness about the importance of education and the negative consequences of early pregnancies, as well as ensuring that financial support and other resources are available to help these girls continue their studies without resorting to early motherhood.

Raissa Umulisa, a resident of Huye District:

Our MPs should ensure they are advocating for women and fulfilling their roles. For example, poverty in families is a big issue that needs their attention. MPs need to advocate for solutions to these problems because, in many cases, this leads to children living on the streets.

In my area, there are many street children, and most of them actually have parents. However, because their families are poor, these children go to the streets to seek help and earn money by begging.

Magret Karera, a resident and student in Nyagatare District:

I hope these women MPs collaborate to enhance opportunities for women's development, particularly in education. As a student in STEM fields, I see the need for more girls to recognize the value of pursuing STEM subjects, knowing they contribute significantly to the country's progress. Our women lawmakers should advocate for initiatives that promote training programs aimed at encouraging girls to study science subjects.