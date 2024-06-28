Ethiopia Expands Clean Water Access to 72 Million Citizens

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Ministry of Water and Energy has announced a significant achievement in the nation's efforts to provide clean drinking water, with more than 72 million citizens now having access to this essential resource.

A cornerstone was laid for a new clean drinking water project in the Mohor-Aklil district of Gurage Zone, Central Ethiopia. This project, with a budget exceeding 57 million Birr, is set to benefit over 13,000 residents upon completion.

The initiative is part of the Horn of Africa Sustainable Groundwater Project, funded by the World Bank and coordinated by the Ministry of Water and Energy.

The official launch took place in the Mekorkor kebele of Mohor-Aklil district, marking a significant step towards addressing water scarcity in the region.

State Minister of Water and Energy, Ambassador Asfaw Dingamo, emphasized the project's crucial role in addressing the local community's drinking water challenges.

He highlighted that similar successful clean water projects are being implemented across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia under the Horn of Africa Groundwater Access Project.

The Minister also noted ongoing efforts to expand access to clean drinking water in both urban and rural areas through collaborations between the government and non-governmental development organizations.

Special attention is being given to water-scarce areas and surface water supply issues, with various projects supported by the government, World Bank, and African Development Bank.

According to the state minister, the national coverage of clean drinking water has now reached over 72 million citizens. He added that recently completed projects have further enhanced the country's capacity to provide clean water.

The Central Ethiopia Regional Water, Irrigation, and Energy Development Bureau Head, Dawit Hailu, stressed the importance of completing the Mohor-Aklil district project with high responsibility, given the significant investment required for water infrastructure development.

He revealed plans to improve rural clean water coverage, which currently stands below 50 percent by focusing on completing ongoing water projects.

The official also announced an upcoming regional project in Qanqicho, with a budget of 130 million Birr, aimed at benefiting over 40,000 urban and rural citizens.

Chief Administrator of Gurage Zone, Lacha Garuma, , acknowledged the severe surface water shortage in Mohor-Aklil district and outlined collaborative efforts with the Ministry and NGOs to improve water supply in the area.

He also mentioned a 1 billion Birr project proposal to address water problems in Wolkite town using the "Bojebar" water source, which has received positive feedback from the federal government.

The event was attended by various officials, including Dr. Abraha Adugna, State Minister of Water and Energy, Motuma Mekassa, Advisor to the Minister, coordinators of the Horn of Africa Groundwater Access Project, federal and regional officials, and local residents.

This comprehensive water project is part of a larger initiative by the Horn of Africa Sustainable Groundwater Project, which is currently constructing 110 clean drinking water projects with World Bank funding, demonstrating Ethiopia's commitment to improving water access across the country.